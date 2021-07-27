GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police resolved a barricade situation in Glen Burnie Tuesday night.
The barricade happened around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Warwickshire lane at the Willow Apartments. It lasted about an hour, and came to a peaceful resolution, police said.
The subject of the barricade was reportedly involved in a domestic incident. Access to the area was restricted negotiators worked to resolve the situation.
Stick with WJZ for this developing story.
UPDATE- Barricaded subject has come to a peaceful resolution. LE negotiators, family members, and Special Operations officers worked together for a job well done. Officers remain on scene and residents will be allowed access shortly. Thanks for your patience!
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) July 27, 2021MORE NEWS: ‘Our Numbers Are Up About 500%’ Maryland Pushes To Vaccinate As Covid Delta Variant Spreads; Still No Plans For Another Mask Mandate