COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police resolved a barricade situation in Glen Burnie Tuesday night.

The barricade happened around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Warwickshire lane at the Willow Apartments. It lasted about an hour, and came to a peaceful resolution, police said.

READ MORE: Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Butterfly House Showcases Over 20 Native Butterfly Species

The subject of the barricade was reportedly involved in a domestic incident. Access to the area was restricted negotiators worked to resolve the situation.

Stick with WJZ for this developing story.

READ MORE: DeAllen Price of District Heights Indicted For Allegedly Killing Transgender Woman, Tavahn Ashton

CBS Baltimore Staff