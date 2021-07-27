BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools officials are asking students interested in fall sports to begin registering online.
The fall sports season begins Aug. 11. Online registration is open now for allied soccer, badminton, cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer and volleyball.
"I encourage all students to consider participating in interscholastic athletics," BCPS Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said in a statement. "Competing in sports is a great way to make friends, stay physically and mentally healthy, and strengthen discipline."
The middle school fall sports season starts Sept. 13. Online registration for badminton and cross country is now available.
To participate in athletics, students must meet eligibility requirements and pass a pre-participation physical. Under the school system’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, all students and staff may choose to keep wearing masks, even if they are vaccinated. Administrators encourage all athletes to get vaccinated.