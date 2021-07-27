ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 309 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Since the pandemic began, there were 466,514 total confirmed cases and 9,591 deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.31%.
Hospitalizations increased Tuesday. There are 189 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 in acute care and 49 in the ICU.
There are now 3,539,883 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,134,334
doses. Of those, 3,594,451 are first doses with 4,912 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,269,216 second doses, 2,786 in the last day.
A total of 270,667 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.
The state reported 76.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|27,381
|38.885%
|25,471
|36.172%
|3,093
|4.392%
|Anne Arundel
|323,554
|55.859%
|299,387
|51.687%
|22,957
|3.963%
|Baltimore
|466,034
|56.327%
|429,990
|51.971%
|34,390
|4.157%
|Baltimore City
|291,923
|49.188%
|262,036
|44.152%
|18,683
|3.148%
|Calvert
|48,303
|52.205%
|44,741
|48.356%
|3,545
|3.831%
|Caroline
|12,865
|38.511%
|11,788
|35.287%
|2,928
|8.765%
|Carroll
|92,138
|54.699%
|86,279
|51.22%
|9,293
|5.517%
|Cecil
|43,141
|41.944%
|39,500
|38.404%
|3,337
|3.244%
|Charles
|79,150
|48.482%
|72,038
|44.126%
|5,019
|3.074%
|Dorchester
|13,763
|43.105%
|12,479
|39.084%
|2,112
|6.615%
|Frederick
|145,830
|56.186%
|135,099
|52.052%
|16,013
|6.17%
|Garrett
|11,006
|37.933%
|10,188
|35.114%
|852
|2.937%
|Harford
|134,622
|52.702%
|125,270
|49.041%
|12,357
|4.838%
|Howard
|220,423
|67.679%
|206,632
|63.444%
|13,697
|4.206%
|Kent
|10,527
|54.201%
|9,726
|50.077%
|863
|4.443%
|Montgomery
|683,216
|65.026%
|628,955
|59.861%
|45,078
|4.29%
|Prince George’s
|452,645
|49.778%
|403,498
|44.373%
|28,658
|3.152%
|Queen Anne’s
|25,904
|51.416%
|24,114
|47.863%
|2,406
|4.776%
|St. Mary’s
|53,297
|46.954%
|49,645
|43.736%
|3,264
|2.876%
|Somerset
|9,671
|37.754%
|8,577
|33.483%
|933
|3.642%
|Talbot
|20,797
|55.934%
|19,288
|51.876%
|2,827
|7.603%
|Washington
|59,163
|39.168%
|54,611
|36.154%
|10,486
|6.942%
|Wicomico
|43,446
|41.933%
|39,833
|38.446%
|3,752
|3.621%
|Worcester
|28,925
|55.331%
|26,665
|51.008%
|2,388
|4.568%
|Unknown
|296,263
|N/A
|243,264
|N/A
|21,736
|N/A
By Race and EthnicityBy Age Range and Gender
|Age
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|0
|10-19
|338,125
|288,516
|7,243
|20-29
|427,716
|375,109
|35,061
|30-39
|511,472
|459,612
|42,997
|40-49
|507,606
|463,055
|45,002
|50-59
|581,847
|536,444
|58,413
|60-69
|559,815
|524,644
|49,474
|70-79
|364,194
|343,661
|21,403
|80+
|182,018
|169,910
|7,797
|Age not available
|8,000
|8,000
|0
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,265
|3,277
|Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Female
|1,885,769
|1,724,259
|126,093
|Male
|1,570,430
|1,423,161
|139,081
|Unknown Gender
|24,594
|21,531
|2,216
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,265
|3,277