ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 309 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there were 466,514 total confirmed cases and 9,591 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 2.31%.

Hospitalizations increased Tuesday. There are 189 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 in acute care and 49 in the ICU.

There are now 3,539,883 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,134,334

doses. Of those, 3,594,451 are first doses with 4,912 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,269,216 second doses, 2,786 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 270,667 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.

The state reported 76.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Allegany 27,381 38.885% 25,471 36.172% 3,093 4.392% Anne Arundel 323,554 55.859% 299,387 51.687% 22,957 3.963% Baltimore 466,034 56.327% 429,990 51.971% 34,390 4.157% Baltimore City 291,923 49.188% 262,036 44.152% 18,683 3.148% Calvert 48,303 52.205% 44,741 48.356% 3,545 3.831% Caroline 12,865 38.511% 11,788 35.287% 2,928 8.765% Carroll 92,138 54.699% 86,279 51.22% 9,293 5.517% Cecil 43,141 41.944% 39,500 38.404% 3,337 3.244% Charles 79,150 48.482% 72,038 44.126% 5,019 3.074% Dorchester 13,763 43.105% 12,479 39.084% 2,112 6.615% Frederick 145,830 56.186% 135,099 52.052% 16,013 6.17% Garrett 11,006 37.933% 10,188 35.114% 852 2.937% Harford 134,622 52.702% 125,270 49.041% 12,357 4.838% Howard 220,423 67.679% 206,632 63.444% 13,697 4.206% Kent 10,527 54.201% 9,726 50.077% 863 4.443% Montgomery 683,216 65.026% 628,955 59.861% 45,078 4.29% Prince George’s 452,645 49.778% 403,498 44.373% 28,658 3.152% Queen Anne’s 25,904 51.416% 24,114 47.863% 2,406 4.776% St. Mary’s 53,297 46.954% 49,645 43.736% 3,264 2.876% Somerset 9,671 37.754% 8,577 33.483% 933 3.642% Talbot 20,797 55.934% 19,288 51.876% 2,827 7.603% Washington 59,163 39.168% 54,611 36.154% 10,486 6.942% Wicomico 43,446 41.933% 39,833 38.446% 3,752 3.621% Worcester 28,925 55.331% 26,665 51.008% 2,388 4.568% Unknown 296,263 N/A 243,264 N/A 21,736 N/A



By Race and EthnicityBy Age Range and Gender

Age First Dose Second Dose Single Dose 0-9 0 0 0 10-19 338,125 288,516 7,243 20-29 427,716 375,109 35,061 30-39 511,472 459,612 42,997 40-49 507,606 463,055 45,002 50-59 581,847 536,444 58,413 60-69 559,815 524,644 49,474 70-79 364,194 343,661 21,403 80+ 182,018 169,910 7,797 Age not available 8,000 8,000 0 Federal Entities 113,658 100,265 3,277