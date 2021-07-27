DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A District Heights man was indicted and charged with allegedly killing a 20-year-old transgender woman this month, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.
DeAllen Price, 27, was charged with murder, armed robbery, two counts of use of a firearm during a violent crime and firearm possession with a felony conviction, according to the statement.READ MORE: Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Butterfly House Showcases Over 20 Native Butterfly Species
Prince George’s County Police identified Price as a suspect in Tavahn Ashton’s death after reviewing cell phone records and other information. Ashton was shot and pronounced dead in her apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive when officers arrived just before 10 p.m. July 17,READ MORE: ‘Our Numbers Are Up About 500%’ Maryland Pushes To Vaccinate As Covid Delta Variant Spreads; Still No Plans For Another Mask Mandate
Members of the State’s Attorneys LGBTQIA+ Task Force were present when Braveboy announced the indictment in a press conference. The task force is the first in Prince George’s County dedicated to advocating for access to resources, equal rights, fair treatment and non-discrimination protections for this community.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Board Of Education Focuses On Safe Reopening Amid Parent, Teacher Concerns
Its members work with a wide range of progressive partner organizations across the county to ensure that the issues directly impacting the LGBTQIA+ community are put at the forefront and addressed.