BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday visited the Cecil County Fair and got a bird’s eye view of a major business park in North East.
At the Fair Hill Fairgrounds, the governor thanked local farmers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor’s office, the state has assisted more than 1,300 farmers and producers through the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program.
The nine-day fair attracts more than 75,000 visitors and features more than 7,000 entries and 1,200 exhibitors.
After visiting with farmers, Hogan took a helicopter tour of Principio Business Park, a 1,600-acre property home to warehouses and office space. Its commercial tenants include General Electric, Restoration Hardware and Amazon.