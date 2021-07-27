COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday visited the Cecil County Fair and got a bird’s eye view of a major business park in North East.

At the Fair Hill Fairgrounds, the governor thanked local farmers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor’s office, the state has assisted more than 1,300 farmers and producers through the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program.

The nine-day fair attracts more than 75,000 visitors and features more than 7,000 entries and 1,200 exhibitors.

After visiting with farmers, Hogan took a helicopter tour of Principio Business Park, a 1,600-acre property home to warehouses and office space. Its commercial tenants include General Electric, Restoration Hardware and Amazon.

