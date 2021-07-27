BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore NAACP announced that they will host a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday to address the increasing dangers of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. and will focus on the increasing dangers of the Delta strain.
Some of the panelists include:
- Adam Abadir – Communications Director for the Baltimore City Health Department
- Dr. Niharika Khanna – Professor of Family and Community Medicine at UMB School of Medicine
- Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos – Associate Professor and Clinician at Johns Hopkins Medicine
Those interested can visit here.