LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials along with the Capital Area Food Bank announced the expansion of the Curbside Groceries Initiative — a new mobile grocery store aimed to provide affordable groceries.
The initiative is set to launch on July 28 at 1 p.m. at Iverson Mall Parking Lot.
Customers will have the choice of quality fresh foods and pantry items at affordable prices. The truck will operate in areas that currently lack easy access to a grocery store.
