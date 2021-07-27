COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Angela Alsobrooks, Capital Area Food Bank, Curbside Groceries initiative, food desserts, Groceries, Maryland

LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials along with the Capital Area Food Bank announced the expansion of the Curbside Groceries Initiative — a new mobile grocery store aimed to provide affordable groceries.

The initiative is set to launch on July 28 at 1 p.m. at Iverson Mall Parking Lot.

Customers will have the choice of quality fresh foods and pantry items at affordable prices.  The truck will operate in areas that currently lack easy access to a grocery store.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff