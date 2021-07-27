COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gus Edwards, NFL, Ravens, Ravens News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Edwards will miss 10 days of training camp. Camp is set to begin Wednesday.

READ MORE: First Week Of Ravens Training Camp Begins Wednesday

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff