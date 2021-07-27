BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports Edwards will miss 10 days of training camp. Camp is set to begin Wednesday.READ MORE: First Week Of Ravens Training Camp Begins Wednesday
