JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Get your selfie sticks ready! The sunflowers will return to Jarrettsville in about 60 days.
The folks behind the Sunflowers in Jarrettsville, Md. Facebook page announced the sunflowers were planted Tuesday.
They said they would update the page later with the location of the field, as well as when you can see the annual favorites. They encourage visitors to like their page for updates.
Can’t wait for September? The sunflowers are in bloom in Montgomery County! Check out McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville for a summer photo op.