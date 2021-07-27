BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Three organizations in Harford County have been awarded nearly $420,000 in state funding to help assist with the opioid epidemic in the fiscal year 2022.
"We don't always know when individuals with substance use disorder may be open to treatment before the grip of addiction takes control again," County Executive Barry Glassman said. "Together with our community partners, we are working to make help available whenever and wherever someone might turn. I would like to thank the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center and Gov. Hogan for this funding to continue our lifesaving efforts."
Below are the organizations awarded:
- Addiction Connections Resource – $129,052
- Klein Family Harford Crisis Center – $126,811
- Harford County’s Department of Community Services – $161,112
Maryland officials along said the covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions of unemployment, isolation, interrupted treatment and recovery meetings, stress, grief, and depression were major contributing factors to an 18.7 percent increase in overdoses statewide and a 12.7 percent increase in the central region in 2020.
Harford County saw a 1.4 percent increase — the lowest among the "Big 7" Maryland counties.