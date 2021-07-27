COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Infrastructure, Local TV, Pete Buttigieg, politics, Port Of Baltimore, U.S. Department of Transportation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is due to visit the Port of Baltimore later this week.

According to his office, Buttigieg plans to highlight investments laid out in a bipartisan infrastructure proposal, which would include money to modernize and maintain U.S. ports.

Buttigieg is expected to take a tour, meet with port officials and workers, and deliver a speech.

Further details of the secretary’s visit are forthcoming.

The $579 billion package would include $16 billion for ports and waterways, according to a White House fact sheet released last week.

