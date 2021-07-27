BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is due to visit the Port of Baltimore later this week.
According to his office, Buttigieg plans to highlight investments laid out in a bipartisan infrastructure proposal, which would include money to modernize and maintain U.S. ports.
Buttigieg is expected to take a tour, meet with port officials and workers, and deliver a speech.
Further details of the secretary's visit are forthcoming.
The $579 billion package would include $16 billion for ports and waterways, according to a White House fact sheet released last week.