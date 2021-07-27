BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1800 block East North Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert around 12:59 a.m.
A 56-year-old man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He is at an area hospital listed under critical condition.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was uncooperative and refused to give investigators any information.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
There have been 388 non-fatal shootings so far this year.