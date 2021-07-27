Hi Everyone!

Yesterday was above 90°, today and tomorrow also above 90°, and therein lay the subject of today’s blog. How many days above 90° we have had so far this year and how many days above 90° will we have by the time a cold front Thursday knocks the wind out of this latest heat snap. The answer is 30 as of now and by the end of today and most likely tomorrow the number will be 32. And 32 days above 90° is our yearly average.

That is a lot of but by those numbers and with a month and a half to go before Fall, there could be a whole lot of 90 plus degree days in our future. By the way, the max number of 90 plus degree days is 52. That has happened twice. Once in 2010 and again in 2019. Will we add 2021 to that last stat? Time will tell. (A big shoutout to Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram for crunching those numbers for us.)

A lot of weather involves numbers that tell the story. After all, it is science. The other number that will define today is the dew point. Yesterday at this time it was 70°, now it is 67. That is a bit less humid than 24 hours ago. And with a high of 95°, that little drop in humidity will make all the difference in the world.95° is hot by any measure the less extreme the better.

MB!