SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — A landmark that’s been part of Baltimore County for over 70 years is back open and serving customers again after the previous owners were forced to shut down the kitchen due to the pandemic.

“When Tony and I first did the walkthrough here, we were both just struck by the fact that this should be a French hunting lodge, and we just kind of went with it,” said Chris Scanga, executive chef at The Milton Inn.

The historic Milton Inn is now under the new ownership of Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group, who’s breathing new life into the community staple.

“We wanted to make sure we brought it back with respect for the bones that are here,” said Tony Foreman, co-owner of Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group.

Foreman says the staff is ready to serve diners with a fresh look and menu.

“We love French food, we love to share that, we love to do it in an unpretentious way,” Foreman said.

Said Scanga: “The menu we tried to get a lot of influence from the south of France, as well as there’s a big game focus, with the hunting lodge theme. So, people can expect some dishes that are familiar to them, some that are a bit adventurous.”

The 281-year-old Maryland treasure in Sparks still holds its rich character and history through the original 18th-century mansion.

“Not every part of our country has a stone farmhouse from 1720s,” Foreman said. “When you look through the interior, there are many ways to enjoy this space, and you can feel the time of the place.”

Said Scanga: “I think the guests that we’ve had up to now have really appreciated the updates, but they still feel the classic vibes in this space.”

As the new owners and staff continue on preserving a legacy through a reimagined French hunting lodge, they hope The Milton Inn will serve as space for people to gather in an intimate setting while satisfying appetites, one dish at a time.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. People are happy to be back in this space, they’re happy to see it revived again and they’re very happy with the food and service,” Scanga said.

The Milton Inn is now open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Lunch and brunch services are soon to follow.