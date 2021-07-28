COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for critically missing Jeffery Lynn.

Lynn is 66-years-old and was last seen at Arundel Mills Mall driving a gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra with MD Tags 9DE0881.

If seen, please call 911.

