HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for critically missing Jeffery Lynn.
Lynn is 66-years-old and was last seen at Arundel Mills Mall driving a gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra with MD Tags 9DE0881.
If seen, please call 911.
Please help us find 66 year old Jeffery Lynn Endres who is reported missing and in need of assistance. Jeffery was last seen at the Arundel Mills Mall driving a gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra with MD registration 9DE0881. If you see Jeffery, please call or text 911. pic.twitter.com/EBPhjHWVq3

— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) July 28, 2021
