ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 416 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, there were 466,930 total confirmed cases and 9,591 deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.45%.
Hospitalizations increased Tuesday. There are 208 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 in acute care and 49 in the ICU.
There are now 3,546,233 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,147,314 doses. Of those,3,601,081 are first doses with 6,630 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,275,034 second doses, 5,818 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 271,199 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.
The state reported 77% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|27,408
|38.923%
|25,508
|36.225%
|3,100
|4.402%
|Anne Arundel
|324,126
|55.958%
|299,928
|51.78%
|23,000
|3.971%
|Baltimore
|466,806
|56.42%
|430,661
|52.052%
|34,438
|4.162%
|Baltimore City
|292,605
|49.302%
|262,604
|44.247%
|18,763
|3.161%
|Calvert
|48,400
|52.31%
|44,802
|48.422%
|3,551
|3.838%
|Caroline
|12,883
|38.565%
|11,802
|35.329%
|2,928
|8.765%
|Carroll
|92,302
|54.796%
|86,392
|51.287%
|9,298
|5.52%
|Cecil
|43,206
|42.007%
|39,544
|38.446%
|3,350
|3.257%
|Charles
|79,377
|48.621%
|72,244
|44.252%
|5,032
|3.082%
|Dorchester
|13,783
|43.168%
|12,490
|39.118%
|2,115
|6.624%
|Frederick
|146,060
|56.275%
|135,255
|52.112%
|16,037
|6.179%
|Garrett
|11,025
|37.999%
|10,197
|35.145%
|858
|2.957%
|Harford
|134,792
|52.768%
|125,481
|49.123%
|12,374
|4.844%
|Howard
|220,657
|67.751%
|206,928
|63.535%
|13,724
|4.214%
|Kent
|10,540
|54.268%
|9,735
|50.124%
|864
|4.449%
|Montgomery
|684,236
|65.123%
|630,030
|59.964%
|45,156
|4.298%
|Prince George’s
|453,905
|49.917%
|404,642
|44.499%
|28,722
|3.159%
|Queen Anne’s
|25,942
|51.492%
|24,152
|47.939%
|2,409
|4.782%
|St. Mary’s
|53,417
|47.059%
|49,703
|43.787%
|3,279
|2.889%
|Somerset
|9,696
|37.851%
|8,585
|33.514%
|935
|3.65%
|Talbot
|20,836
|56.039%
|19,297
|51.9%
|2,828
|7.606%
|Washington
|59,309
|39.265%
|54,692
|36.208%
|10,506
|6.955%
|Wicomico
|43,563
|42.046%
|39,877
|38.488%
|3,766
|3.635%
|Worcester
|28,965
|55.408%
|26,695
|51.065%
|2,393
|4.578%
|Unknown
|296,749
|N/A
|243,622
|N/A
|21,773
|N/A
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|African-American
|870,782
|771,919
|54,421
|Asian
|262,513
|243,705
|13,577
|White
|1,833,177
|1,705,041
|153,787
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|27,320
|24,536
|1,488
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|8,858
|7,939
|582
|Other Race
|292,790
|249,953
|18,613
|Unknown Race
|191,983
|171,676
|25,454
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,265
|3,277