COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Sits At 2.45% With Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 416 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there were 466,930 total confirmed cases and 9,591 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 2.45%.

Hospitalizations increased Tuesday. There are 208 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 in acute care and 49 in the ICU.

There are now 3,546,233 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,147,314 doses. Of those,3,601,081 are first doses with 6,630 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,275,034 second doses, 5,818 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 271,199 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.

The state reported 77% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 27,408 38.923% 25,508 36.225% 3,100 4.402%
Anne Arundel 324,126 55.958% 299,928 51.78% 23,000 3.971%
Baltimore 466,806 56.42% 430,661 52.052% 34,438 4.162%
Baltimore City 292,605 49.302% 262,604 44.247% 18,763 3.161%
Calvert 48,400 52.31% 44,802 48.422% 3,551 3.838%
Caroline 12,883 38.565% 11,802 35.329% 2,928 8.765%
Carroll 92,302 54.796% 86,392 51.287% 9,298 5.52%
Cecil 43,206 42.007% 39,544 38.446% 3,350 3.257%
Charles 79,377 48.621% 72,244 44.252% 5,032 3.082%
Dorchester 13,783 43.168% 12,490 39.118% 2,115 6.624%
Frederick 146,060 56.275% 135,255 52.112% 16,037 6.179%
Garrett 11,025 37.999% 10,197 35.145% 858 2.957%
Harford 134,792 52.768% 125,481 49.123% 12,374 4.844%
Howard 220,657 67.751% 206,928 63.535% 13,724 4.214%
Kent 10,540 54.268% 9,735 50.124% 864 4.449%
Montgomery 684,236 65.123% 630,030 59.964% 45,156 4.298%
Prince George’s 453,905 49.917% 404,642 44.499% 28,722 3.159%
Queen Anne’s 25,942 51.492% 24,152 47.939% 2,409 4.782%
St. Mary’s 53,417 47.059% 49,703 43.787% 3,279 2.889%
Somerset 9,696 37.851% 8,585 33.514% 935 3.65%
Talbot 20,836 56.039% 19,297 51.9% 2,828 7.606%
Washington 59,309 39.265% 54,692 36.208% 10,506 6.955%
Wicomico 43,563 42.046% 39,877 38.488% 3,766 3.635%
Worcester 28,965 55.408% 26,695 51.065% 2,393 4.578%
Unknown 296,749 N/A 243,622 N/A 21,773 N/A

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
African-American 870,782 771,919 54,421
Asian 262,513 243,705 13,577
White 1,833,177 1,705,041 153,787
American Indian or Alaska Native 27,320 24,536 1,488
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 8,858 7,939 582
Other Race 292,790 249,953 18,613
Unknown Race 191,983 171,676 25,454
Federal Entities 113,658 100,265 3,277

CBS Baltimore Staff