HAGERSTOWN (WJZ) — Seventeen Hagerstown residents and one Frederick resident were among 34 arrested Wednesday morning on indictments in a drug trafficking conspiracy. A Hagerstown appliance store was allegedly used as a hub for the illegal activities.
The 30-count indictment charges the residents of Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the Dominican Republic with trafficking large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride from Hagerstown to locations in Berkeley County, West Virginia, from August 2020 to June 2021. Investigators have seized 8.6 kilograms of cocaine, 1.02 kilograms of heroin and 12 ounces of cocaine base. The seized drugs have a street value of approximately $471,000, according to prosecutors.
"The drug enterprise run by the defendants involved a sophisticated operation including the use of a purported business to act as a front for drug trafficking and the laundering of hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds," Bernard said in a statement. "The fact that a good portion of the investigation occurred during the pandemic makes the results even more impressive."
A list of the indicted individuals is available on the U.S. Department of Justice website.