BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Liquor Control Board on Wednesday voted to keep allowing licensed restaurants to sell and deliver carry-out cocktails.
Restaurants will be permitted to sell mixed drinks in sealed containers through June 30, 2023. The drinks have to be ordered with food. During this year’s General Assembly session, state lawmakers passed a bill allowing localities to continue alcohol carry-out and delivery.
County Executive Barry Glassman cheered the liquor board’s decision.
“So many businesses in Harford County have been affected by the pandemic, including restaurants,” Glassman said in a statement. “Extending their ability to sell and deliver carry-out alcoholic beverages to their customers will help them get back on their feet.”