OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A local family is out to prove living on a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor.

Sean Streicher takes us to their new restaurant in Owings Mills and tells us what inspired their journey, and gives us a taste of their new menu.

Over the past three years, Aaron and Ejami McNeil have undergone quite a transformation.

“Collectively we lost, maybe like 250 pounds,” said Ejami McNeil of Hue Cafe and Apothecary

Their journey was fueled by a switch to a plant-based diet, a change Ejami knew she had to make after losing her mother to congestive heart failure and COPD.

“I just didn’t want to run into the same habits,” Ejami said.

With the help of her husband, a chef with more than 20 years of experience, they started introducing vegan meals at home. This past June, they opened Hue Cafe and Apothecary in Owings Mills.

“No matter what type of food that you have or you prefer, there’s something on the menu for everyone,” said Ejami.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher thinks it’s fantastic, but he hasn’t really ventured much into the vegan thing. His introduction to Hue’s cauliflower “chicken wings” might be a game-changer.

“It’s always really fresh, they have a great menu to choose from,” said one customer.

It’s a menu that features everything from delicious salads to vegan cheesesteaks.

I hope that when you leave here, once you taste the food and you taste the flavors and you taste the textures, that you walk away feeling like, ‘I can do this,'” Ejami said.