By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the first day of Ravens training camp — but one key person is missing: Lamar Jackson.

The star quarterback is reportedly not practicing due to a “COVID-related case the league still is trying to process,” two ESPN reporters said.

READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Arrives In Baltimore Thursday For Ravens Training Camp

Jackson, 24, has a test that NFL officials flagged, per Adam Schefter. He previously tested positive on Thanksgiving.

Jackson arrived in Baltimore last week ahead of training camp getting underway at the Underamour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

In an Instagram post, Jackson said: “We back. Let’s get started.”

The Ravens are tweeting as the team arrived at training camp Wednesday.

