OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the first day of Ravens training camp — but one key person is missing: Lamar Jackson.
The star quarterback is reportedly not practicing due to a “COVID-related case the league still is trying to process,” two ESPN reporters said.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Arrives In Baltimore Thursday For Ravens Training Camp
Jackson, 24, has a test that NFL officials flagged, per Adam Schefter. He previously tested positive on Thanksgiving.
Lamar Jackson is not practicing today in a COVID-related case the league still is trying to process, per @jamisonhensley and me. Jackson, who tested positive on Thanksgiving, had another test that NFL officials flagged. NFL now going through science, and Ravens awaiting answers.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021
Jackson arrived in Baltimore last week ahead of training camp getting underway at the Underamour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
In an Instagram post, Jackson said: “We back. Let’s get started.”
The Ravens are tweeting as the team arrived at training camp Wednesday.
This secondary is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3BkkIaA1a
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2021
Working 💪 pic.twitter.com/siiVUnj3o4
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2021
You can hear these two coming 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WsGqRcVQA7
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2021