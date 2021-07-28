COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Sits At 2.45% With Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders who have received unemployment benefits have a few more months to use the money on state-issued debit cards, according to Maryland Department of Labor officials.

Bank of America has extended the deadline for claimants to withdraw, transfer or spend any remaining funds on the debit cards from Sunday, Aug.1 to Friday, Oct. 1. After that, all cards will be deactivated.

The Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance stopped paying benefits through the debit cards in May and transitioned to direct deposit and paper checks.

Anyone who was sent a debit card and can’t find it is asked to call Bank of America customer service at 855-847-2029.

