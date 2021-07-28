BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties Wednesday.
In Calvert County, the warning is until 5:30 p.m.
A *Severe T-Storm Warning* issued for portions of Saint Mary's County until 5:15pm. Damaging winds possible with this storm. @wjz pic.twitter.com/rjO55JmltE
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 28, 2021
There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the Baltimore region Wednesday.