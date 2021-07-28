COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Sits At 2.45% With Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties Wednesday.

In St Mary’s County, the warning is until 5:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Following New CDC Guidance, Frederick County Schools To Mandate Masks

In Calvert County, the warning is until 5:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said damaging winds are a threat.

READ MORE: 87% Of Baltimore Residents Surveyed Want To See Big Jump Protected Path Become Permanent

MORE NEWS: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the Baltimore region Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore Staff