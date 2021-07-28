COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based McCormick & Company has voluntarily recalled several seasonings due to a possible salmonella risk.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning were the items recalled.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products to date.

Here are the four items in the recall:

  1. McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
    UPC NUMBER:  052100049731
    MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER 901582629
    AFFECTED DATE CODES:  BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
  2. McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
    UPC NUMBER:  052100038254
    MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER 901455463
    AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
  3. McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
    UPC NUMBER:  52100325743
    MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER 932574
    AFFECTED DATE CODES:  BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
  4. Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
    UPC NUMBER:  066200021047
    MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER 901543520
    AFFECTED DATE CODES:  BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The products were shipped to Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia as well as 28 other states and Bermuda and Canada

The potential risk was found during routine testing by the FDA.

Stores are being asked to remove the product from shelves.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

Learn more about the recall here. 

