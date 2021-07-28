BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one year since the passing of Baltimore Superfan Mo Gaba.

Mo showed when the going gets tough, you get tougher, as his fourth bout with cancer recently spread to his lungs and brain before he died Tuesday night.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Mo’s personality and knowledge did not go unnoticed by the Orioles and Ravens organizations.

The Orioles announced last July that Mo had been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award. The ceremony will be held on Aug. 7.

Last September, not even two months after his passing, an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium was filled with Mo cutouts. They called it “Mo’s Rows.”

This year, “Mo’s Rows’ will be returning to Camden Yards for his induction ceremony — except this time they will be filled with real fans.

Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh.

“I’m always happy all the time and I laugh all the time and I make people laugh, too,” Mo said.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: “If you want to be like me, just be yourself.”

We continue to think of Mo’s family including his mother Sonsy. He will always be an important part of this city forever.

For tickets and information for the induction ceremony, visit: mosrows.com.

The Orioles reserved a section for this installment of Mo’s Rows. The package comes with a ticket, a t-shirt and a sign. A portion of the proceeds will go to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.