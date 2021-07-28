BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man described as a repeat offender was found guilty of second-degree rape for an attack from 2019, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

David Kelly will be sentenced Dec. 15. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On June 17, 2019, a woman went to his apartment in the unit block of North Smallwood Street, and Kelly began to demand sex from her, according to the statement. Kelly began kissing the woman on the neck and touching her inappropriately, according to the statement.

The woman said she used all her force to get to Kelly off of her but he held on and they fell to the floor. He began grabbing her hair and telling her to take off all her clothes. When she refused to have sex with him, he punched her in the head, which caused swelling around her mouth and eye, according to the statement.

After Kelly hit the woman several times, she stopped resisting and he raped her, according to the statement. The woman reached for her phone and called 911 but Kelly grabbed her and began to punch her again. She lost three teeth as a result.

After Kelly finished raping her, he apologized, let her get dressed and leave the apartment. Police were called, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Although the statement described Kelly as a repeat offender, it doesn’t provide more details.