BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Maryland nonprofits have received a total of more than $50,000 in AARP 2021 Community Challenge Grants to create or improve projects that change or improve communities in liveability areas like transportation, housing, civic engagement diversity inclusion and coronavirus recovery.
The Indian Cultural Association of Howard Co. was awarded $10,000 to build and stock five Free Little Pantries to provide free food and essentials in low-income neighborhoods in Howard County.
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Services received $15,000 for its Baltimore Older Adult Advocacy Network to help older adults engage in policy advocacy and knowledge sharing to improve their lives and community.
Baltimore's ReBUILD Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization was awarded $25,150 to fund Bee Safe, a crosswalk art project that will slow traffic, increase the safety of crossings for elderly residents and school children, and celebrate neighborhood identity.