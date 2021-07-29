BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said they have charged a 13-year-old boy in the May shooting death of Christopher Lee Lombr.
On Wednesday, May 12, officers were called to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue in Brooklyn Park around 8:28 p.m. for a shooting. There they found 29-year-old Lombr lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Warning For Howard County, Tornado Watch
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe Lombr had an argument with the boy and the boy shot him. The suspect, who was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants than ran down Townsend Avenue toward Baltimore city.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Biden To Announce Federal Worker Vaccine Requirement As Officials Struggle To Convince Unvaccinated Americans To Get The Shot
Officers said ballistic evidence entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network matched a weapon that was seized soon after Lombr was killed.
Homicide detectives linked the weapon to the boy, and early Thursday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team and Baltimore City SWAT executed a search warrant at the teen’s home at the 900 block of Mayadon Court.
Police said crime scene technicians found physical evidence linking the boy to Lombr’s death.MORE NEWS: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?
Police believe the Lombr did not know the boy. He is charged as a juvenile with First and Second Degree Murder.