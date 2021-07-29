BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Baltimore overnight.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Wilken Ave just after 3:00 a.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim said she was walking in the area of Millington at Wilkens Avenue when she was shot by an unidentified suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
As of 7:44 a.m. on July 29, there have been 194 homicides in Baltimore and 389 non-fatal shootings.