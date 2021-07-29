TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced that they will require masking for students, staff and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year. The order for masks to be worn on busses will also continue.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, families, and employees,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to impact our community. Universal masking is an important part of our multifaceted approach to mitigate the spread of COVID while keeping schools open for in-person learning.”READ MORE: MDOT SHA To Repair US 50 Eastbound Ramp To MD 450 In Anne Arundel County Thursday Night
The Board of Education in Baltimore County will hold a meeting on Aug 3. at 10 a.m. to update the board and the community on mask mandates in schools. Details are forthcoming.
“I fully support Dr. Williams’ decision to protect Team BCPS students, staff, and visitors by adopting the latest mask recommendations from the CDC,” said Makeda Scott, chair of the Board of Education of Baltimore County. “As this crisis evolves, what matters most is that we continue to prioritize in-person learning by providing appropriate health and safety guidelines that respond to the latest conditions. I also join leaders across the county in encouraging all citizens aged 12 and over to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 500 New Cases Reported In 24 Hours
This is the letter from Baltimore County schools’ superintendent to parents about universal mask requirements; also students will not have to quarantine if they are masked and stayed at least 3 feet from a classmate who tests #COVID19 positive https://t.co/BZgnafBRvO @wjz pic.twitter.com/6himRs75BJ
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 29, 2021MORE NEWS: Emergent Biosolutions To Resume Production Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine