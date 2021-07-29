ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The bodies of two deceased children were discovered during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.
Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children.
The children's bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
