COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported In The Last 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccines, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 505 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there were 467,435 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 2.58%.

Hospitalizations increased Thursday. There are 215 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 160 in acute care and 55 in the ICU.

There are now 3,551,313 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,159,317
doses. Of those, 3,608,004 are first doses with 6,923 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,279,615 second doses, 4,581 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 271,698 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.

The state reported 77.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 27,503 39.058% 25,544 36.276% 3,110 4.417%
Anne Arundel 324,723 56.061% 300,298 51.844% 23,056 3.98%
Baltimore 467,681 56.526% 431,216 52.119% 34,539 4.175%
Baltimore City 293,332 49.425% 263,133 44.337% 18,814 3.17%
Calvert 48,532 52.453% 44,859 48.483% 3,556 3.843%
Caroline 12,919 38.673% 11,822 35.389% 2,936 8.789%
Carroll 92,440 54.878% 86,497 51.35% 9,328 5.538%
Cecil 43,337 42.134% 39,593 38.494% 3,358 3.265%
Charles 79,562 48.734% 72,361 44.323% 5,037 3.085%
Dorchester 13,828 43.309% 12,516 39.199% 2,117 6.63%
Frederick 146,262 56.353% 135,443 52.184% 16,053 6.185%
Garrett 11,038 38.044% 10,200 35.155% 859 2.961%
Harford 135,054 52.871% 125,652 49.19% 12,398 4.854%
Howard 220,962 67.844% 207,175 63.611% 13,748 4.221%
Kent 10,558 54.361% 9,740 50.149% 865 4.454%
Montgomery 685,216 65.216% 630,856 60.042% 45,198 4.302%
Prince George’s 455,073 50.045% 405,328 44.575% 28,741 3.161%
Queen Anne’s 25,992 51.591% 24,175 47.984% 2,415 4.793%
St. Mary’s 53,506 47.138% 49,749 43.828% 3,287 2.896%
Somerset 9,728 37.976% 8,603 33.584% 935 3.65%
Talbot 20,898 56.206% 19,322 51.967% 2,838 7.633%
Washington 59,399 39.324% 54,783 36.268% 10,526 6.969%
Wicomico 43,699 42.177% 39,945 38.554% 3,775 3.644%
Worcester 29,044 55.559% 26,732 51.136% 2,400 4.591%
Unknown 297,212 N/A 243,901 N/A 21,809 N/A

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
African-American 873,668 773,677 54,510
Asian 262,775 244,011 13,625
White 1,835,843 1,706,733 154,133
American Indian or Alaska Native 27,435 24,595 1,489
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 8,875 7,955 583
Other Race 293,702 250,648 18,642
Unknown Race 192,048 171,730 25,439
Federal Entities 113,658 100,266 3,277

By Age Range and Gender

Age First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
0-9 0 0 0
10-19 341,685 291,035 7,313
20-29 430,127 376,772 35,290
30-39 513,729 461,202 43,190
40-49 509,487 464,490 45,183
50-59 583,537 537,836 58,582
60-69 560,953 525,701 49,594
70-79 364,652 344,195 21,454
80+ 182,176 170,118 7,815
Age not available 8,000 8,000 0
Federal Entities 113,658 100,266 3,277
Gender First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
Female 1,892,797 1,729,804 126,481
Male 1,576,783 1,427,831 139,714
Unknown Gender 24,766 21,714 2,226
Federal Entities 113,658 100,266 3,277

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
Hispanic or Latino 322,517 274,738 23,298
Not Hispanic or Latino 2,960,935 2,724,934 221,367
Unknown 210,894 179,677 23,756
Federal Entities 113,658 100,266 3,277

CBS Baltimore Staff