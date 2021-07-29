ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 505 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.READ MORE: MDOT SHA To Repair US 50 Eastbound Ramp To MD 450 In Anne Arundel County Thursday Night
Since the pandemic began, there were 467,435 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.58%.
Hospitalizations increased Thursday. There are 215 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 160 in acute care and 55 in the ICU.
There are now 3,551,313 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,159,317
doses. Of those, 3,608,004 are first doses with 6,923 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,279,615 second doses, 4,581 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 271,698 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 360 in the last day.READ MORE: Emergent Biosolutions To Resume Production Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
The state reported 77.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|27,503
|39.058%
|25,544
|36.276%
|3,110
|4.417%
|Anne Arundel
|324,723
|56.061%
|300,298
|51.844%
|23,056
|3.98%
|Baltimore
|467,681
|56.526%
|431,216
|52.119%
|34,539
|4.175%
|Baltimore City
|293,332
|49.425%
|263,133
|44.337%
|18,814
|3.17%
|Calvert
|48,532
|52.453%
|44,859
|48.483%
|3,556
|3.843%
|Caroline
|12,919
|38.673%
|11,822
|35.389%
|2,936
|8.789%
|Carroll
|92,440
|54.878%
|86,497
|51.35%
|9,328
|5.538%
|Cecil
|43,337
|42.134%
|39,593
|38.494%
|3,358
|3.265%
|Charles
|79,562
|48.734%
|72,361
|44.323%
|5,037
|3.085%
|Dorchester
|13,828
|43.309%
|12,516
|39.199%
|2,117
|6.63%
|Frederick
|146,262
|56.353%
|135,443
|52.184%
|16,053
|6.185%
|Garrett
|11,038
|38.044%
|10,200
|35.155%
|859
|2.961%
|Harford
|135,054
|52.871%
|125,652
|49.19%
|12,398
|4.854%
|Howard
|220,962
|67.844%
|207,175
|63.611%
|13,748
|4.221%
|Kent
|10,558
|54.361%
|9,740
|50.149%
|865
|4.454%
|Montgomery
|685,216
|65.216%
|630,856
|60.042%
|45,198
|4.302%
|Prince George’s
|455,073
|50.045%
|405,328
|44.575%
|28,741
|3.161%
|Queen Anne’s
|25,992
|51.591%
|24,175
|47.984%
|2,415
|4.793%
|St. Mary’s
|53,506
|47.138%
|49,749
|43.828%
|3,287
|2.896%
|Somerset
|9,728
|37.976%
|8,603
|33.584%
|935
|3.65%
|Talbot
|20,898
|56.206%
|19,322
|51.967%
|2,838
|7.633%
|Washington
|59,399
|39.324%
|54,783
|36.268%
|10,526
|6.969%
|Wicomico
|43,699
|42.177%
|39,945
|38.554%
|3,775
|3.644%
|Worcester
|29,044
|55.559%
|26,732
|51.136%
|2,400
|4.591%
|Unknown
|297,212
|N/A
|243,901
|N/A
|21,809
|N/A
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|African-American
|873,668
|773,677
|54,510
|Asian
|262,775
|244,011
|13,625
|White
|1,835,843
|1,706,733
|154,133
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|27,435
|24,595
|1,489
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|8,875
|7,955
|583
|Other Race
|293,702
|250,648
|18,642
|Unknown Race
|192,048
|171,730
|25,439
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,266
|3,277
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Baltimore County Public Schools To Require Masking For Students, Staff & Visitors
|Age
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|0
|10-19
|341,685
|291,035
|7,313
|20-29
|430,127
|376,772
|35,290
|30-39
|513,729
|461,202
|43,190
|40-49
|509,487
|464,490
|45,183
|50-59
|583,537
|537,836
|58,582
|60-69
|560,953
|525,701
|49,594
|70-79
|364,652
|344,195
|21,454
|80+
|182,176
|170,118
|7,815
|Age not available
|8,000
|8,000
|0
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,266
|3,277
|Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Female
|1,892,797
|1,729,804
|126,481
|Male
|1,576,783
|1,427,831
|139,714
|Unknown Gender
|24,766
|21,714
|2,226
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,266
|3,277
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|322,517
|274,738
|23,298
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|2,960,935
|2,724,934
|221,367
|Unknown
|210,894
|179,677
|23,756
|Federal Entities
|113,658
|100,266
|3,277