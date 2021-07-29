WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is renewing the indoor mask mandate in public spaces starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, regardless of vaccination status.
This comes two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that masks should be worn in indoor public spaces in areas with a "high transmission" rate for covid-19. The newest cases are being fueled by the Delta variants.
Anyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces starting July 31.
“Now the pandemic is skewing younger,’ said DC health director Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt. “Children can get covid-19. It’s not acceptable to take our foot off the gas now that the pandemic is skewing to our younger population.”
Bowser said she renewed the mask mandate because she wants to nip it in the bud.
LIVE: Situational Update July 29. https://t.co/AaljuLo0Ct
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 29, 2021
