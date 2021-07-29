BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday.
These storms could possibly bring gusty winds with large hail. The National Weather Service said that isolated tornados along with flooding are possible.
#mdwx The Storm Prediction Center has us in an area of concern this day. pic.twitter.com/0WcwDhGpgt
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 29, 2021
Marty Bass said that the biggest threat will be late in the afternoon into the early evening. The biggest advice for right now is to “stay weather aware.”
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.