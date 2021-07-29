COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported In The Last 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday.

These storms could possibly bring gusty winds with large hail. The National Weather Service said that isolated tornados along with flooding are possible.

Marty Bass said that the biggest threat will be late in the afternoon into the early evening. The biggest advice for right now is to “stay weather aware.”

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

