BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Unemployment Workers Union will hold a rally Thursday night in Baltimore as they continue to fight for the thousands of Marylanders who have yet to receive unemployment benefits.
UWU filed an amended class-action lawsuit to help unemployed Marylanders get the benefits they are owed.READ MORE: Unemployment Workers Union Files Amended Class Action Complaints
“These workers’ claims are languishing in the dysfunctional Maryland Labor Department, either falsely labeled as a fraud, put on hold, or claimants have not been able to file certifications or claims because of the failed Beacon system,” the UWU said in a press release.
Some workers are expected to give testimony at the rally, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. across from Baltimore City Hall (100 Holiday Street).READ MORE: Unemployed Workers Union Files Class Action Lawsuit In Hopes That A Federal Judge Will Reinstate Enhanced Benefits
The assembly will be stream on the UWU’s Facebook page.
