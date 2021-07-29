COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported In The Last 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Unemployment Workers Union will hold a rally Thursday night in Baltimore as they continue to fight for the thousands of Marylanders who have yet to receive unemployment benefits.

UWU filed an amended class-action lawsuit to help unemployed Marylanders get the benefits they are owed.

READ MORE: Unemployment Workers Union Files Amended Class Action Complaints

“These workers’ claims are languishing in the dysfunctional Maryland Labor Department, either falsely labeled as a fraud, put on hold, or claimants have not been able to file certifications or claims because of the failed Beacon system,” the UWU said in a press release.

Some workers are expected to give testimony at the rally, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. across from Baltimore City Hall (100 Holiday Street).

READ MORE: Unemployed Workers Union Files Class Action Lawsuit In Hopes That A Federal Judge Will Reinstate Enhanced Benefits

The assembly will be stream on the UWU’s Facebook page. 

