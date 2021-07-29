Hi Everyone!
Let's get right to it. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an "enhanced area" for severe weather. This is almost at the top of the STP's scale of potential severe weather issues. One, two, maybe three times a year we see this, but not often.
Today, though, is one of those days. The afternoon and into the early evening appears to be the hours of greatest concern. Three words: stay weather aware.
Behind the cold front that is going to launch these storms as it slices into a very unstable, (hot and humid), air mass will be refreshing conditions. Matter of fact tomorrow and Saturday will be blue ribbon weather days — and Sunday will not be all that “half bad.”
But the old adage that you have to pay the band to dance will ring true this afternoon. Revisit our website for updates and join us on the air at Noon, 4, 5, 6, and 7 as we monitor this potential threat.
