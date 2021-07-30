ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police announced Friday they have made three arrests in connection with a shooting in Annapolis earlier this week.
At around 6:33 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Bellerive Road, where the victim reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Officers found several other vehicles damaged as well as a number of shell casings. They later found a second crime scene where a stray bullet struck a third-floor window in the 600 block of Baystone Court. They found one spent round there.
Police obtained a search warrant for a residence back in the 500 block of Bellerive Road. While there, they seized two 9 mm handguns and suspected marijuana. After the search, they arrested Brandon Charles Louis Downs of Annapolis, charging the 22-year-old with weapons violations.
On Friday, police made two more arrests, charging Keyori Tyqueze Medley and Christopher Dwight Watts, both 22-year-old Annapolis residents, with weapons violations.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6145. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 410-222-4700.