SEVERNA PARK (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man was struck by an ATV Friday afternoon.
At 3:37 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Balboa Court in Severna Park. They found a man there who had been struck by a blue ATV. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. The video shows a person who appears to be trying to stop an ATV rider on a residential street. The victim flipped into the air when they were struck, and the ATV rider sped away around a corner.
Police continue to seek leads in the case.