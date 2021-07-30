COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SEVERNA PARK (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man was struck by an ATV Friday afternoon.

At 3:37 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Balboa Court in Severna Park. They found a man there who had been struck by a blue ATV. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. The video shows a person who appears to be trying to stop an ATV rider on a residential street. The victim flipped into the air when they were struck, and the ATV rider sped away around a corner.

Police continue to seek leads in the case.

