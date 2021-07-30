COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, fan interaction, John Harbaugh, Local TV, sick child

OWINGS MILLS (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have a new superstar on their team, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

Harbaugh told reporters at a press conference Friday about his interaction with Abby, a sick 5-year-old girl who attended practice with her mother and grandmother. They were visiting from out of town, Harbaugh said.

“I just want to thank her for coming and just her know and all her friends know she’s a superstar. We love having her here, and she’s one of us. She’s a Raven,” he said.

Harbaugh also did not disclose the full names of the girl or her relatives, or the nature of her illness.

CBS Baltimore Staff