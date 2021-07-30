WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Congress passed a bill Thursday to reimburse the Maryland National Guard and DC police for their help during the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
The emergency security supplemental package also funds the U.S. Capitol Police.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Asks Feds For Reimbursement After Sending Maryland National Guard To Help With Capitol Rioters
“While our democracy was under attack, members of the U.S. Capitol Police Force, the National Guard, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police stepped up to protect it. These public servants – many of whom I represent – risked their lives and answered the call when our country needed them. Now, our country needs to be there for them,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
“That’s why I worked with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to put together this package to fund the U.S. Capitol Police and invest in crucial security improvements,” said Van Hollen. “In addition to resources to ensure our U.S. Capitol Police remain on the job, this package provides essential funds to reimburse our Maryland National Guard Members and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department who provided crucial assistance in protecting Capitol. In order to ensure these men and women can continue to serve our nation, I fought to bring this bipartisan compromise to the floor with urgency, and I’m glad we were able to pass it today.”
Gov. Larry Hogan said on July 20 that the Maryland National Guard had yet to be reimbursed for their help on Jan. 6.
Without those funds, the department would have to make serious budget cuts, MDNG officials said.
“Congress passing the bill to reimburse the National Guard is a step in the right direction,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland. “Our Maryland Soldiers and Airmen must stay ready and resilient without worry of cancelled training and pay. I thank our elected leaders who supported us through this funding obstacle.”