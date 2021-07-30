COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County public schools will require masks for all students, staff and visitors in school buildings during the 2021-2022 academic year, effective immediately, Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano announced on Friday.
Masks will also be required on school buses, but not when students or staff are eating and drinking inside or when they are outside.READ MORE: Aunt Charged In Death Of 2 Children Whose Bodies Were Found During Essex Traffic Staff
In a release, the school system said the decision complies with guidance from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Howard County Health Department to return to universal indoor masking.
“The health and safety of our staff and students is of utmost concern,” Martirano said in a statement. “There is a rise in COVID-19 cases and we have a significant portion of students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, which necessitates layering mitigation strategies. The use of face masks has proven to be an effective measure at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and universal indoor masking will aid in allowing us to keep schools open.”READ MORE: St. Agnes Hospital Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated
The school system will continue offering free meals for all students, keeping a supply of personal protective equipment such as masks and disinfectant wipes, and putting up protective plexiglass barriers.
During the summer, workers replaced 12,439 air filters in the HVAC units of all school buildings to ensure proper air quality in the classroom.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 500 New Cases Reported For Second Consecutive Day
Administrators in Baltimore County and Frederick County have also announced “universal masking” policies for the upcoming school year as well as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.