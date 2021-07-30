ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Department reported 526 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It’s the second consecutive day of more than 500 new coronavirus cases. The good news, no new deaths were reported Friday.

As the dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the Baltimore City Health Department and Johns Hopkins Medicine continued on Thursday to try to get more Baltimoreans vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there were 467,961 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths in Maryland. The current positivity rate is 2.73%.

Hospitalizations increased by 7. There are now 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 164 in acute care and 58 in the ICU.

The good news is 7,000 people got at least the first dose of their vaccine Thursday.

Maryland’s vaccination rate among adults (18+, at least 1 dose) rises from 77.1% to 77.3%. More than 7k new first doses today, beating yesterday’s new vaccinations. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ydwe1rJwux — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 30, 2021

There are now 3,556,296 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,171,488

doses. Of those, 3,615,192 are first doses with 7,188 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,284,130 second doses, 4,515 in the last day.

A total of 272,166 doses of Johnson & Johnson were administered in Maryland with 468 doses in the last day.

The state reported 77.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,097 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,530 (654) 15* Baltimore 66,562 (1,650) 41* Baltimore City 53,580 (1,240) 25* Calvert 4,305 (85) 1* Caroline 2,373 (30) 0* Carroll 9,613 (250) 6* Cecil 6,485 (156) 2* Charles 11,146 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,874 (64) 1* Frederick 20,032 (335) 10* Garrett 2,069 (65) 1* Harford 16,853 (298) 6* Howard 19,577 (252) 7* Kent 1,366 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,991 (1,582) 51* Prince George’s 86,572 (1,562) 41* Queen Anne’s 3,036 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,182 (132) 0* Somerset 2,638 (42) 0* Talbot 2,208 (45) 0* Washington 14,765 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,839 (174) 0* Worcester 3,742 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (22) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,693 (4) 0* 10-19 48,394 (6) 1* 20-29 85,819 (44) 1* 30-39 80,149 (110) 6* 40-49 69,546 (292) 5* 50-59 69,344 (816) 32* 60-69 46,151 (1,639) 26* 70-79 25,314 (2,430) 44* 80+ 16,025 (4,255) 104* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 244,488 (4,648) 106* Male 222,947 (4,951) 113* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity