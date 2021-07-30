UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man faces a maximum double life sentence plus 120 years after he was convicted Wednesday for killing a Suitland man and injuring another in April 2019, according to a statement from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office.
A jury convicted Derrick Wills, 26, of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of home invasion, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The verdict came after less than two hours of deliberating.
Prince George’s County Police officers arrived at a Suitland home following a shooting on April 14, 2019 and found Derrell White, 22, with gunshot wounds to his head and back, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers also found a 25-year-old man with gunshots. He survived.
Wills and an unknown conspirator approached White and the surviving victim at his home. Wills asked to come inside to charge his phone, and once inside, they forced White downstairs and began to rob the other victim, according to the statement. Wills shot the man in the face, leaving him for dead, then fatally shot White before fleeing with the conspirator, according to the statement. The surviving victim identified Wills as one of the robbers.
Investigators also determined Wills was at the scene through DNA evidence on a lighter he dropped.
Wills' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.