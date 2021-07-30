GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — One man was injured in Glen Burnie early Friday morning after the vehicle he and another man were riding in was fired upon in an attempted carjacking, police said.
Around 1:51 a.m., Anne Arundel County police were called to the intersection of Woodhill and Oak Manor drives, where they found spent shell casings.
Officers later located a man in a local hospital who was shot in the upper torso. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said. A second victim, who was not injured in the attack, was later located by police.
According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, two unknown suspects approached the men and tried to take the vehicle. The victims drove away and at least one of the suspects opened fire, striking one of the men and the vehicle.
Police did not release any descriptive details of the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.
Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to call detectives at the Anne Arundel County Police Northern District. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410- 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.