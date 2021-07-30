ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan declared Aug. 1-7 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to celebrate the 105 markets across the state that provide Marylanders easy access to fresh produce and other local products.
In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder said local farmers' markets have been a critical resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Farmers' markets continue to provide unparalleled access to fresh, local goods and products," he said. "This week and beyond, let's show our appreciation for Maryland growers and producers by buying fresh produce and other items at a local market."
More than half of the farmers’ markets in the state participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for needy families, the Maryland Department of Agriculture said, and nearly 30 accept WIC benefits, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children younger than 5.
Across the country, farmers' markets generate $2.4 billion dollars in sales for farmers, according to the USDA.
Find the farmers’ market closest to your home using the 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.