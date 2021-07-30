ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old woman was charged in the death of the two children, whose bodies were found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.
Nicole M. Johnson, of Baltimore, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse, in the death of her 7-year-old niece and 5-year-old nephew.READ MORE: Bodies Of 5-Year-Old Boy, 7-Year-Old Girl Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say
Due to the nature of this case, Baltimore County Police will need time to determine the exact circumstance that led to the children’s deaths.
Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children in the trunk of the car.
A police spokesperson told WJZ police pulled over the car because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”