BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In their second deal on the day of MLB’s trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles traded infielder Freddy Galvis to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Orioles received minor league pitcher Tyler Burch in exchange for Galvis and cash considerations. The Orioles assigned Burch to High-A Aberdeen.READ MORE: Orioles Trade Reliever Shawn Armstrong To Rays For Cash
Galvis slashed .249/.306/.414 in 72 games. The 31-year-old is returning to the city where he made his debut and spent his first six Major League seasons.
Burch has split his season between Low-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore. The Phllies signed him as a non-drafted free agent in 2019. In 35 career minor league appearances, he is 8-4 with a 2.63 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Earlier Friday, the Orioles dealt pitcher Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.