BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a brand new flavor in Pigtown. The charity Paul’s Place has opened a state-of-the-art, 14,000-square foot facility called Groundwork Kitchen that houses both a restaurant and a free, 12-week culinary arts program for adults 18 to 80.
"They'll have the chance to learn back of the house culinary skills, ServSafe certification and front of the house skills," said Paul's Place's executive director, Bill McLennan.
It’s all to set them up for a career in hospitality.
“We knew we wanted a social enterprise here in southwest Baltimore and food is our beginning and so a community kitchen was a natural outcome,” he said.
Flatbreads, burgers, truffle fries. This place has everything. They even grow their own arugula and basil.
Kim Triplett is the venture’s executive chef. She has over 20 years of experience.
“It’s meals with a meaning and it’s passionate cooking that we’re going to pass onto the Groundwork Kitchen students as well.”
A Sage Policy Group study found Paul's Place expects to fill over 120 jobs and bring millions to Baltimore City. Paul's Place has been serving the community for almost four decades. Soon, that outreach will be extending with flavor and beyond.
Groundwork Kitchen offers carryout and delivery Tuesdays through Saturdays.