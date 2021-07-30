BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters were called Friday afternoon to a fire at a two-story rowhome in South Baltimore.
Firefighters arrived to the 300 block of South Fulton Avenue to see smoke coming from the eaves of the building, according to a tweet from the city firefighters union.
🔥DWELLING FIRE🔥
300 blk S Fulton Av 21223#NewSouthwestMountClare@docbullock#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke from the eaves of a 2 story row home. Some units who’d normally be on this fire are covering in South Baltimore for units on the other fire. Fulton blocked. pic.twitter.com/8Adyu46SXb
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 30, 2021