BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large water main break was reported in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.
The 24-inch water main break is in the 1500 block of West Lafayette Avenue near North Stricker Street.
Baltimore DPW is on scene and crews are trying to turn off the water.
DPW’s Community Engagement team is going door to door to check on residents.
The area is closed to traffic.
