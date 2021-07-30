Hi Everyone!
Storms in the rearview mirror and some fine weather on the gentle road ahead. The is the headline, and story of this day, a good part of the weekend, and the overall seven-day forecast. Today, hour-by-hour the humidity will peel out.READ MORE: Howard County Schools Will Require Masks For Students, Staff And Visitors
Quite pleasant later on. Tomorrow will be a “blue ribbon” weather day. And the bulk of Sunday will be nice, though later on Sunday a couple of showers will be moving by. Then taking any chance or a shower or afternoon thundershower out of the conversation, and just look at temps, through Thursday we are in the mid-’80s. The heat and 90s are that defined July 2021 not a part of the outlook as we begin August.
All of the above equals a super way to end a work week and start a weekend. Don’t overthink this one, just enjoy it. A perfect weekend to get a vaccination –just sayin’!READ MORE: Aunt Charged In Death Of 2 Children Whose Bodies Were Found During Essex Traffic Staff
Be safe, and have fun!
T.G.I.F.!MORE NEWS: St. Agnes Hospital Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated
MB!